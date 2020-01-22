Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

