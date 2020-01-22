UBS Group Downgrades Pearson (LON:PSON) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 820 ($10.79).

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.91) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Pearson to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 638.91 ($8.40).

Pearson stock opened at GBX 585.40 ($7.70) on Tuesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 633.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

