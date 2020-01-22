Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) Price Target Increased to GBX 735 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Udg Healthcare (LON:UDG) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 735 ($9.67) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UDG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Udg Healthcare to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 902.33 ($11.87).

Udg Healthcare stock opened at GBX 818.50 ($10.77) on Tuesday. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 545 ($7.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 801.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 780.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Udg Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Udg Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

About Udg Healthcare

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

