UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stake Lessened by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lowered its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in UDR were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $652,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on UDR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $50.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.36, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.37.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

