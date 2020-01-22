Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 538.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,507,000 after acquiring an additional 292,943 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,766,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UN opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. Unilever NV has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.