United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Down 0.7%

United Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UOG) traded down 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.04), 2,838,095 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 1,340,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.44.

About United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition of non-core oil and gas licenses as development, exploration, and production partners. It holds interests in two licenses, including PL090 in the Wessex Basin, onshore United Kingdom; and the Podere Gallina in the Po Valley region of onshore Italy.

