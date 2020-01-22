Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $263.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.14 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,885,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,994,000 after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,513,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 132,603 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,006,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 729,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 504,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

