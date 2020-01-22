USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Trading 1.3% Higher

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28, 28,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 58% from the average session volume of 18,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USNZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. USINAS SIDERURG/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04.

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.64 million.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

