Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW) Insider 1009368 BC LTD. Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Valens GroWorks Corp. (CVE:VGW) insider 1009368 BC LTD. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$576,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,400,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,761,812.35.

Shares of VGW stock opened at C$3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.90 million and a PE ratio of -20.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.17. Valens GroWorks Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.60 and a 1-year high of C$4.69.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valens GroWorks in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

