Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8,685.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.