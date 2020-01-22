Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,954 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.54. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $102.17 and a 1 year high of $168.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,270.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

