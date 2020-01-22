Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $76.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

