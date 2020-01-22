Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Position Raised by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 655,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,456,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 949,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,956,000 after buying an additional 49,414 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $80.57 and a 1 year high of $94.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

