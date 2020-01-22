Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,060 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after acquiring an additional 509,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,914,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,020,981,000 after purchasing an additional 83,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,496,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $485,210,000 after purchasing an additional 101,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.10. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

