VF’s (VFC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $119.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.83.

VFC stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. VF has a 52-week low of $76.77 and a 52-week high of $100.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $1,772,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in VF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,203,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $641,072,000 after buying an additional 69,219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in VF by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after buying an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in VF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in VF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,752,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,118,000 after buying an additional 173,841 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,590,000 after buying an additional 284,153 shares during the period.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

