Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

VBFC stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.11. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $293,032.20. Also, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Insiders have purchased 32,584 shares of company stock worth $1,071,298 over the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

