Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Raised to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 233 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 193.06 ($2.54).

VOD opened at GBX 153.44 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 149.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 151.10. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 169.46 ($2.23).

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

