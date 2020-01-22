Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Vulcan Minerals Inc. (CVE:VUL) shares fell 16.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 41,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -7.86.

About Vulcan Minerals (CVE:VUL)

Vulcan Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of minerals, and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. It explores for nickel-copper-platinum, salt/potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interest in Colchester copper gold project located in north-central Newfoundland; Lizard Pond gold property situated in central Newfoundland; and 100% interest in TL Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element property located in northwest of the Voisey's Bay nickel-copper-cobalt mine.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.