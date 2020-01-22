Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 1.6% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $91,731,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $927,935,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 25.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,723,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $937,569,000 after buying an additional 1,365,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after buying an additional 89,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $107.32 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.