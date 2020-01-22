Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Westrock by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.98. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

