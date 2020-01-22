Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock (NYSE:WRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Westrock stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. Westrock has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Westrock news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

