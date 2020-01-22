Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WLDN. TheStreet downgraded Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Willdan Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.22). Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $117.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

