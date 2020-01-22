Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.53. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a positive return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 177.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 38.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 60.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

