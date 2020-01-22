Zacks: Analysts Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Actinium Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.