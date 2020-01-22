Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.06). Dycom Industries posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DY opened at $47.14 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.38.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

