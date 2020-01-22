Zacks: Analysts Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.14. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a one year low of $53.56 and a one year high of $89.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in EnerSys by 20.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its position in EnerSys by 7.0% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

