Zacks: Analysts Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $551.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TEGNA to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter worth $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 8.1% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

