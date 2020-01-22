Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Evertec posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%.

EVTC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

