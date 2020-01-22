Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. MSG Networks reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.64 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 29.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MSG Networks by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 288.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $874,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSGN stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71. MSG Networks has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

