Zacks: Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $17.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Select Interior Concepts an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SIC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of Select Interior Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $22,566,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 25.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIC opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Select Interior Concepts has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $14.73.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

