$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to announce sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SPR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.98.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $305,565,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,113,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,797,000 after purchasing an additional 409,856 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,641,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,531,000 after purchasing an additional 108,535 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,904,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $63.12 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.30.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.