10,531 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSBD. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

