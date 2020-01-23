$34.68 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) will post $34.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.17 million and the highest is $35.18 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $38.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $140.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.55 million to $144.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.87 million, with estimates ranging from $139.85 million to $151.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $782.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

In other news, Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $1,036,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 61,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

