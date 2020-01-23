$4.01 Million in Sales Expected for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will report sales of $4.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.00 million and the highest is $8.34 million. Five Prime Therapeutics posted sales of $4.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.08 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $62.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million.

FPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,432.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,307.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,487,381 shares of company stock worth $10,453,715 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 23.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

