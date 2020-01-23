439 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.