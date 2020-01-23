4,940 Shares in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBA. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of RBA opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.