$671.25 Million in Sales Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) to announce $671.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $703.00 million. California Resources posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that California Resources will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover California Resources.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 12.41%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

CRC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

CRC opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $416.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 4.48. California Resources has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $30.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Resources by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 647,939 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,581,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,612,000 after acquiring an additional 161,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 1,590.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on California Resources (CRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.