$68.48 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report sales of $68.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.55 million. Genco Shipping & Trading reported sales of $75.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year sales of $224.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.55 million to $230.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $283.48 million, with estimates ranging from $264.31 million to $302.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%.

GNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $406.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

