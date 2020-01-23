ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.25.

ACMR opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $696.97 million, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of -0.43. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

