Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Shares Up 13%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CVE:AQS)’s share price shot up 13% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 198,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 123,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,096.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Zepto, a precision pulse capsulotomy system that provides anterior lens capsulotomies during cataract surgeries; and Topiramate and Oxcarbazepine extended-release tablets for the treatment of epilepsy.

