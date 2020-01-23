AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

AVAV stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 9.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.53 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $409,829.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,376 shares of company stock worth $2,573,173. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

