Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They presently have a $79.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 137.77% from the stock’s previous close.

AIMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.59 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Aimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price target on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of AIMT opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.33. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,645,900. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

