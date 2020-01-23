Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Trading Down 14.4%

Shares of Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $1.84, 18,217 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 690,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Industries Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 151,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Air Industries Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.