Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Lifted by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 3,875.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $549,591.91. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.95.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

