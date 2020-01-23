Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $99.20 and a 1-year high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.20 and its 200 day moving average is $123.85.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.86.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

