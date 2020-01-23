AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AMADY)

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Serafini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.62. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

