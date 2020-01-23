Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,150.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,887.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,828.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,816.56. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $935.80 billion, a PE ratio of 83.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $17,190,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 719,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,362,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

