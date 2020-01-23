American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.03.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 317,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 412.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 482,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 388,406 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

