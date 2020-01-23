American Express (AXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $131.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12 month low of $98.46 and a 12 month high of $132.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its 200 day moving average is $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Get American Express alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.74.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.