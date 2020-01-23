Analysts Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $607.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post sales of $607.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $608.38 million and the lowest is $604.96 million. NortonLifeLock posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

